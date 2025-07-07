Clogged drains blamed for flooding in Marsh Harbour

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune News Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A mile-long stretch of flooding hit parts of Marsh Harbour, Abaco, on Saturday following several hours of heavy rain.

Roscoe Thompson, head of the Marsh Harbour/Spring City Township, said floodwaters began in the downtown area but subsided by yesterday. He pointed to long-standing issues with the area’s drainage system as the root cause of the flooding.

“They’re just sitting there. They’re clogged up from before Dorian. Some of them local governments cleaned out with the help of the fire department,” Mr Thompson said.

“Some were done by the fire department that we were able to blow, but in regards to, you know, what’s there, we do not have sustainable drainage systems that can handle that downpour or that amount of rain.”

Mr Thompson added he had heard reports of a few businesses suffering minor water damage due to the flooding.

“It shuts down all your commerce, because in that central area you have so many businesses and with a flash flood or flash rain that causes flooding, if somebody’s driving a vehicle and creates a wake, and it can go into their, you know, their business,” he explained.