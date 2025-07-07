Developer targets 11-storey West Bay Street condo hotel

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A developer seeking planning permission to construct an 11-storey condo hotel on West Bay Street, east of Sapodilla, has submitted numerous recommendations to address traffic flow in the area.

BPG Ltd, which is seeking the Town Planning Committee’s go-ahead to construct 125 condominiums on a 2.37-acre parcel of land, has developed a 200-page traffic impact study that calls for a roundabout to be developed at the intersection of West Bay Street and Sea Beach Boulevard. The report suggests that this will also benefit the Mosko Group’s upcoming Rock Point development.

BPG Ltd’s application, filed with the Department of Physical Planning, says the project will provide guests with the “comforts of home with the amenities of a high-end resort”. The premises will host a 144-spot parking facility, on-site restaurant, full-service spa, bar, pool and various outdoor activities.

The documents name Philip McKenzie KC, a Davis & Co partner who is also the National Insurance Board’s (NIB) chairman, as the developer’s attorney. The developer’s name, while difficult to decipher from the hand-writing, appears to be Derek Cogan. Calls to the numbers given on the application were not answered.

“Paradise Breeze Condo Hotel offers an immersive environmental experience designed to exceed every guest’s expectations,” BPG’s application said. “Featuring 125 luxurious condominiums in a premium hotel rental programme, the property combines the comforts of home with the amenities of a high-end resort.

“Each residence boasts modern floor plans and expansive windows that frame breathtaking, uninterrupted ocean views. Guests can enjoy a range of upscale services and amenities, including breakfast and lunch at the on-site restaurant, a stylish bar, a fully equipped gym, a full service spa, a resort-style pool and a variety of outdoor activities.

“Whether travelling for business or leisure, Paradise Breeze provides an exceptional destination that blends luxury, convenience, and natural beauty.” The traffic impact study contained recommendations to mitigate traffic blocks and improve safety, including introducing a roundabout at the intersection of West Bay Street and Sea Beach Boulevard.

“It is highly recommended that this skewed intersection be converted to a 130 feet roundabout in the immediate future,” the study suggested. “The conversion to a roundabout would reduce delays by 74.5 percent at that location along with vehicle and pedestrian conflicts by 33 percent and 72.2 percent, respectively.

“It will also manage speeds along the horizontally curved section of West Bay Street, which would be beneficial for the access of proposed Rock Point Development forthcoming. The conversion to a roundabout at this location will realise a clear improvement in traffic flow and safety.”

Other recommendations included the installation of a separated right-turn lane for the condo project as well as a deceleration lane. This would “improve the capacity, traffic flow and safety along West Bay Street provided that the right-of-way width permits”.

BPG Ltd’s traffic study also recommended the installation “of a continuous sidewalk along the south side of West Bay Street from Blake Road to Shakespeare Drive to accommodate the vulnerable road users consisting of walkers and joggers”.

The Paradise Breeze contractor is also to submit a parking plan to the Ministry of Works for the construction phase “so that the public parking area allotted for the recreational users is not negatively impacted, or there is no indiscriminate parking along West Bay Street fronting the site”.

A traffic management plan will be implemented during construction, “including the necessary signage/cones and flag persons in accordance with the UK Traffic Signs Manual chapter eight to manage heavy trucks on West Bay Street exiting and entering the site”.