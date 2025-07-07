Bahamian man shot dead in Tennessee in rent dispute

A 26-year-old Bahamian man was shot and killed in Nashville, Tennessee, early Saturday morning following a dispute over rent money, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD).

Police said they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the breezeway of an apartment complex. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities identified the incident as stemming from an argument related to unpaid rent. Witnesses reported that the suspect, a 31-year-old man involved in a relationship with the victim’s roommate, was engaged in the dispute shortly before the shooting.

Both the victim and the suspect were reportedly armed during the confrontation, but investigators have not confirmed whether the victim discharged his weapon.

The suspect surrendered to police and was taken to MNPD Headquarters for questioning. As of Sunday, no charges have been filed. The victim’s name had not yet been disclosed at the time of going to press.