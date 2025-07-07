‘Ministry of Finance used as private ATM for chosen few’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

OPPOSITION leader Michael Pintard accused the Davis administration of turning the Ministry of Finance into what he called a private ATM by awarding nearly half a million dollars in no-bid contracts for Christmas decorations.

However, the government quickly rejected the claims, defending the spending as lawful, transparent and supportive of Bahamian businesses.

“When the Ministry of Finance functions less like a watchdog and more like a private ATM for a hand-chosen few, you know the system is broken,” said Mr Pintard.

Mr Pintard pointed to Department of Public Procurement reports that showed the Ministry of Finance accounted for almost 90 percent of the value of all reported government contracts between December 2023 and April 2025, amounting to $369m.

He said many of those contracts were issued without competitive bidding as required under the Public Procurement Act 2023, questioning why the Ministry of Finance was managing contracts for Christmas decorations, topographical surveys, tree trimming at Government House and the construction of family courts.

“This is naked abuse of the system, plain and simple. Every right-thinking Bahamian must ask: Why is the Prime Minister, as the Minister of Finance, so determined to have his Ministry sign off on contracts for projects it should never manage and can’t properly oversee? Why do most of these massive Ministry of Finance contracts escape competitive bidding?”

The government struck back in its own statement, accusing the Opposition of trying to stir up outrage using information that was publicly released by the administration.

“Once again, the Opposition is attempting to manufacture outrage using information that is publicly available because this administration made it public,” said the Office of the Prime Minister.

The government explained that more than $500,000 had been budgeted in 2023 to provide lighting and decorations in Nassau and several Family Islands, supporting Bahamian vendors and creating a festive atmosphere for residents and tourists.

“If Michael Pintard and the Free National Movement believe that Bay Street and New Providence should remain bare and joyless at Christmas, they should just say so rather than pretending that support for local vendors and cultural expression is somehow a scandal,” the statement said.