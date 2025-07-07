NBA debut: ‘VJ’ Edgecombe Jr explodes for game-high 28 points in 93-89 loss to Jazz

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

VALDEZ “VJ” Edgecombe Jr’s debut in the National Basketball Association for the Philadelphia 76ers was a spectacular one on Saturday night.

Unfortunately, it came at the expense of a 93-89 loss to the Utah Jazz in the start of the NBA Summer League.

Edgecombe Jr, the number three overall pick in the recent NBA Draft, exploded for a game high 28 points on 13-of-27 shooting, but just missed the game-tying three. He also finished with 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

The 19-year-old shooting guard was helped by Justin Edwards and Johni Broome with 13 points apiece while Adem Bona had 16 points and eight rebounds.

But it wasn’t enough as the No.5 pick Ace Bailey ended up with eight points on 3-of-13 shooting to lead the Jazz. Kyle Filipowski added 22.

There was much debate over who the 76ers would have selected in the draft, but while Bailey opted not to go to their workout session, Edgecombe Jr was selected in that spot after he left an impression in Philadelphia.

On Saturday, he showed why he was their choice.

Edgecombe Jr, a native from Bimini who was selected after only completing his freshman season with the Baylor Bears, displayed his athleticism as he attacked the basket, playing on both ends of the court, offensively and defensively.

His only flaw was that he needed to work on his jumper, especially from long range as he only connected on one three-pointer. But once he got into the lane, he canned the mid-range jumper with consistency.

And when he didn’t shoot from the outside, he managed to power inside, drilling two powerhouse slam dunks to emphasise the agility that he brings with his game.

And at 6-feet, 5-inches and 180-pounds, Edgecombe Jr was able to demonstrate his ability to defend some of the much taller players he faced.With the Summer League underway, Edgecombe Jr is well on his way to making an impact in the league when the regular season begins in October as he teams up with veteran Bahamian descendant Eric Gordon, who last week resigned to remain in Philadelphia as a 76er.

They join former 76er, Grand Bahamian Chavano “Buddy” Hield, who played two years ago in Philadelphia before he was traded to the Golden State Warriors, Kai Jones with the Dallas Mavericks and Deandre Ayton, who is now with the Los Angeles Lakers after he left the Portland Trail Blazers last week.

Ayton, the second Bahamian to be drafted as the No.1 pick in the NBA, follows in the footsteps of the league’s first foreign-born No.1 pick, Mychal “Sweet Bells” Thompson in 1978 by the Trail Blazers. Thompson went on to trail blaze his path to success when he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers where he won two consecutive titles in 1987 and ‘88. One of his sons, Klay Thompson, captured four titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 before he was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks last year. Thompson is currently teaming up with fellow Bahamian Kia Jones, who was added to the Mavericks roster last year. This year, they have acquired the draft’s No.1 pick in Cooper Flagg to bolster their front court with Anthony Davis, while they wait for the return of injured guard Kyrie Irving.