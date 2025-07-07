Pintard: Emergency over Nation’s youth

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard has declared the findings of the Ministry of Health’s Global School Health Report a “national emergency” demanding immediate and compassionate action, warning that The Bahamas risks losing a generation to mental health crises, violence, and substance abuse.

Mr Pintard described the report as painting a “deeply troubling picture” of Bahamian youth, with teens facing rising violence, social disconnection, and overwhelming economic pressures. He stressed that nearly every mental health indicator is trending in the wrong direction and called for collective responsibility to act before more young people slip through the cracks.

“This is not about blame. It is about responsibility,” he said, urging the nation to destigmatise mental health and create a culture where young Bahamians “feel seen, supported, and safe”.

The FNM is proposing the deployment of mental health professionals in all 53 public clinics to make preventative care accessible across the country. Mr Pintard’s plan includes introducing mental health first aid training in every public secondary school, equipping staff to recognise early warning signs in at-risk students. The party also wants to pilot digital therapeutics and telehealth services for Family Island residents lacking in-person care and to offer incentives that attract and retain young mental health specialists in the public sector.

Teen Challenge Bahamas executive director Eric Fox backed the report’s findings, warning that widespread alcohol use among teens has reached “mass levels.” He explained that many children are turning to alcohol and marijuana to cope with grief and trauma.

He argued legislation alone won’t solve the problem, since kids often access alcohol at home and imitate adults or give in to peer pressure. He noted that around half of the parents reaching out to his organisation worry about young men experiencing psychosis, including some sent from the US or Canada after displaying serious mental health issues. He urged parents to support their children, seek treatment, and avoid blaming themselves.

STRAW Inc Centre for Young Women executive director Therena Cunningham confirmed the report’s alignment with her organisation’s surveys, which found 54 percent of girls admitted to depression, 21 percent reported using recreational substances, and 36 percent engaged in unprotected sex. She said many girls are ambitious and high-achieving but suffer silently under academic and social pressures, often experiencing abuse or disrespect even in respected homes or religious settings.

She emphasised that despite numerous programmes targeting Bahamian girls, many still feel unheard and unsupported by adults in their lives.

She also criticised the government’s spending priorities, questioning why millions are allocated for hotels and roads but not for social and mental well-being.

She expressed doubt that the Ministry of Health’s report, presented by Health Minister Dr Michael Darville last week, would lead to change, arguing that its impact is undermined when politicians, rather than neutral experts, deliver such findings.

The Ministry of Health’s report, based on responses from students aged 13 to 18 across 35 schools on eight islands, revealed alarming trends: one in five teens has attempted suicide, one in four has contemplated it, and rates of persistent sadness, loneliness, self-harm, and substance abuse have surged since previous surveys. Covering substance abuse, sexual health, violence, nutrition, mental well-being, and community support, the findings revealed that in two-thirds of the 54 indicators tracked, outcomes for teens have deteriorated since 1998.