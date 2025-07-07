Team Bahamas 5th at the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas’ team didn’t perform as well as expected at the 2025 Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships at the Barbados Golf Club over the weekend.

Team Bahamas, managed and coached by Richard Gibson Sr, was fifth out of a field of eight countries in the men’s division, while the ladies got sixth out of seven. The men’s team of Richard Gibson Jr, Alexander Rowland, Alexander Dupuch, Nolan Johnson, Sebastian Iberri-Calzada and Bahamas Golf Federation president and national amateur champion Lynford Miller, shot a combined three-day total of 912 (303-306-303).

Puerto Rico captured the title with 858 (281-291-286); the Dominican Republic was second with 867 (297-280-290) and Trinidad & Tobago was third with 868 (289-290-289). Jamaica came in just ahead of the Bahamas with 875 (294-290-291).

Individually in the gross category, Gibson Jr, the national amateur championship’s runner-up, was the top performer, pegged at number 17 on the list wirth scores of 74-75-76-225.

Rowland was 19th with 76-74-76-226; Iberri-Calzada was 25th ith 81-79-73-233; Miller 28th with 79-78-78-235; Johnson 30th with 77-82-79-238 and Dupuch 31st with 76-82-80-238.

The male gross winner was Chris Richards of Trinidad & Tobago with 71-69-69-209.

On the ladies’ side Team Bahamas had a combined total of 484 with rounds of 157-160-167. Puerto Rico topped the field with 441, Barbados was second with 464, Jamaican third with 473 and the Dominican Republic in fourth with 482.

Two-time national amateur champion Maddisson Carroll led the individual gross category for the Bahamas with 78-77-84-239 for eighth overall.

The rest of the team in order were Chemari Pratt at No.18 with 88-83-83-254; Haley Hall 19th with 79-85-90-254 and Miranda Tucker 24th with 91-93-88-272.

Darianys Guzman of Puerto Rico had the top gross score wirth 76-73-73-222.