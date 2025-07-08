American granted $10,000 bail after being charged with assaulting a man on a boat

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN American tourist was granted $10,000 bail yesterday after being accused of injuring another man during an altercation aboard a vessel in Harbour Island, Eleuthera, last week.

Aiden Grossman, 25, of Miami, Florida, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville on a charge of causing dangerous harm.

Prosecutors allege that on July 2, Grossman physically assaulted Benjamin Johnson, striking him about the face and body during a confrontation aboard the ship. The victim reportedly sustained injuries as a result.

Grossman pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Bail was set at $10,000 with one or two sureties. As a condition of his release, he must also wear an electronic monitoring device.

Grossman’s trial is scheduled to begin on November 5.

Inspector Cordero Farrington is prosecuting the case.