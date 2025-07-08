Baha Mar to open new restaurant in fall 2025

Baha Mar will open its latest restaurant concept, developed by a two-time James Beard-award winning chef, at its Grand Hyatt resort in fall 2025.

The Cable Beach mega resort, in a statement, said it will soon unveil Leola, which has been created by chef and restaurateur, Scott Conant.

“Baha Mar continues to define culinary excellence throughout the Caribbean, thanks to our outstanding restaurants and world class chef partners,” said Graeme Davis, Baha Mar’s president. “For many years, Chef Scott Conant has been a passionate champion and valued friend of Baha Mar, and we’re honoured to officially welcome him and his talented culinary team into our dining portfolio.

“We look forward to introducing Leola, Scott’s newest original restaurant concept, to our resort guests and local residents this fall.” Set within 8,800 square feet, Leola will feature a 106-seat main dining room, a 130-seat outdoor terrace, two bars and private dining room.

“Bringing Leola to life at Baha Mar is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time,” said Chef Conant. “I’ve always been inspired by the beauty and spirit of The Bahamas, and it felt like the perfect place to create a restaurant that’s both personal and inviting. With Leola, we’re blending the kind of food and hospitality I love - warm, soulful and rooted in connection.”

The name Leola is Chef Conant’s playful twist on leone, the Italian word for lion. It also serves as a heartfelt nod to his grandfather, who often used the word with jovial affection throughout Chef Conant’s childhood.

Leola will be located on the casino level of Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, and joins other amenities such as the newly-opened Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club; Marcus Samuelsson’s Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House; Daniel Boulud’s Cafe Boulud; and Dario Cecchini’s Carna.

Chef Conant will also be featured at the fourth annual Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival on October 22-26 with three events: Tasting Tuscany with Scott Conant (hosted at Leola); a signature chef hosted dinner with Scott Conant and Amanda Freitag (hosted at Leola); and Coconuts & Cocktails with Marcus Samuelsson, Scott Conant and Marv ‘Mr Mix’.

He has been a supporter of the five-day event and participated every year since the festival’s start.