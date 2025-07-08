Man accused of importing 16 guns and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 35-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of importing 16 firearms and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition into The Bahamas last month.

Arsenio Ferguson appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on 77 counts of firearm importation, six counts of ammunition importation, and a single count of importing dangerous drugs.

He also faced additional charges of possession of an unlicenced firearm, possession of ammunition, and two counts of possession of component parts.

Ferguson’s alleged accomplice on the latter four charges, R’hanee Cleare, 37, was arraigned last week.

Prosecutors allege Ferguson imported 24 packages of marijuana — valued at $198,400 — on June 26. The next day, he allegedly brought in a cache of weapons, including seven 9mm pistols, a Ruger .357 revolver, a .38 revolver, an AK-9 pistol, a black Glock 19, a black Colt rifle, a KELTEC SUB 2000 .40 pistol, a ROCK ISLAND Armory pistol, and another unspecified firearm.

He is also accused of importing an assortment of firearm components, magazines, and the following ammunition on June 27: 3,081 rounds of 9mm, 865 rounds of .223, 837 rounds of 7.62, 50 rounds of .38, 143 rounds of 300 BLK, and 240 rounds of .40 calibre.

The firearms and ammunition were reportedly concealed inside household appliances in a vehicle that was intercepted by police in western New Providence. Some of the weapons are said to be “ghost guns,” firearms without serial numbers that are difficult to trace.

Ferguson and Cleare were allegedly found in possession of a black and brown FN Herstal Belgium pistol, 41 rounds of 5.7x28mm ammunition, a firearm magazine, and a black auto sear on June 29 in New Providence.

Ferguson pleaded not guilty to the possession-related charges but was not required to enter a plea for the importation offences at this stage.

The case will proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment. Ferguson was informed of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

He will remain in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his possession trial on September 29. His VBI hearing is set for December 4.

Before being taken into custody, Ferguson was allowed a brief moment with family members present in court.

Devard Francis represented the accused. Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.