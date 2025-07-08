Promotion of over 300 immigration officers largest in dept history

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A TOTAL of 340 immigration officers were promoted yesterday during a ceremony hailed as the largest in the department’s history — even as questions persist over the future of the department’s directorship.

The promotions, which spanned every level of the Department of Immigration, were celebrated by officials as a critical step toward modernisation and morale-building. Immigration Minister Alfred Sears emphasised the effort as part of broader reforms, describing the exercise as “the beginning of right-sizing” the department.

“This promotion exercise is not merely the handing out of titles. It is the restoration of dignity,” Mr Sears said, calling it “the formal recognition of service rendered and sacrifices made”.

Among those promoted were 28 chief immigration officers elevated to superintendent, 25 senior immigration officers advanced to chief immigration officer, one grade one officer promoted to chief immigration officer, 61 grade one officers promoted to senior immigration officer, two trainee immigration officers elevated to senior immigration officer, 147 grade two officers promoted to grade one officer, and 76 trainee officers advanced to grade two officer.

Immigration Director William Pratt, who returned to lead the department after the early retirement of Keturah Ferguson, 62, described the promotion process as unprecedented in his four decades of service.

“What we undertook was a deliberate and necessary process. It was rooted in succession planning,” he said, adding that the process was “mandated by the ministry, pushed by Minister Alfred Sears”.

“We understood that we were not just promoting for today, but preparing for tomorrow.”

Despite the focus on progress, the spotlight on Mr Pratt’s continued tenure has not dimmed. Now beyond retirement age, his reappointment stirred controversy among union officials. The Bahamas Customs Immigration and Allied Workers Union (BCIAWU) has filed a trade dispute over his role, challenging the legality of contract-based appointments at the senior level.

BCIAWU president Deron Brooks has cited a 2021 Supreme Court ruling in the union’s favour, which found that immigration officers should not be employed on contract.

Though the Davis administration has said Mr Pratt’s return is temporary, no definitive timeline has been given for his replacement. At yesterday’s ceremony, he was formally introduced only as “Director of Immigration”, with no clarification on the duration of his role. Mr Sears gave no concrete answer when asked about the future of the directorship role.

Mr Pratt acknowledged that not all promotion letters have been released, as some cases are still under review by the Public Service Commission.

Recommendations, he said, can be made, but final approval rests with the Commission.

Mr Sears, meanwhile, assured officers that reviews for the 2023 and 2024 promotion cycles are ongoing. He acknowledged past delays in recognition.

“Promotions were long overdue, you told me,” he said. “Recognition was often withheld.”

“Too many of you wore unseen burdens.”

He reassured staff that the department is committed to fairness moving forward.

“For those colleagues in the Family Islands and New Providence, I want you to know through this live stream that the struggle continues, and though your names were not called today, we have already received inquiries, and those inquiries are being investigated.

“If you feel left behind, speak up. If you believe that you have been missed, come forward. This is not the final chapter. We will not stop until every officer is given their fairness, respect and the recognition that they deserve.”

