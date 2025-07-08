RBDF braces for surge of Haitian migrants as instability increasing

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) is ramping up border security in anticipation of a potential wave of Haitian migrants, as instability in Haiti worsens, and as migrants increasingly turn to motorised boats instead of traditional sailing sloops.

Newly appointed Commodore Floyd Moxey outlined the Defence Force’s strategy yesterday, which includes deploying patrol vessels to the southern Bahamas to maintain what he called a critical “presence and posture”.

The move comes as Haiti teeters on the brink of collapse. United Nations assessments, reported by the Associated Press, estimate that gangs now control nearly 90 percent of Port-au-Prince. The escalating violence and breakdown of public institutions have raised alarms across the Caribbean, particularly in countries along key maritime migration routes, including The Bahamas.

Reuters has reported a shift in migration methods, with Haitian migrants increasingly using motorised vessels instead of the traditional wooden sailboats. This evolution points to more organised, sustained efforts to leave the country.

Geographically positioned as a gateway between Haiti and the wider region, The Bahamas has become a frontline state in what regional leaders see as both a humanitarian emergency and a transnational security threat.

In June, the United Nations confirmed that six RBDF officers are among the 991 international personnel deployed to Haiti, alongside forces from Jamaica and Belize, as part of a growing multinational mission.

To date, The Bahamas has committed 150 Defence Force officers to the multinational security mission, with deployments occurring in staggered rotations. The officers are tasked primarily with maritime patrols along Haiti’s coastline, supporting efforts to intercept illegal arms, drugs, and prevent unauthorised departures. Operating under non-combatant rules of engagement, their role centers on stabilising maritime zones and supporting port security without direct confrontation, as part of broader CARICOM and United Nations-backed stabilisation efforts.

Back home, the RBDF is deploying both air and sea assets to monitor marine activity and intercept unauthorised vessels. Commodore Moxey emphasised the urgency of these efforts, citing a recent incident where a motorised boat from Haiti made landfall in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

“This is a new method — they’re using motorised boats now, not sailing sloops like in the 90s or 2000s,” he said. He added that just two weeks ago, RBDF officers intercepted a similar vessel carrying approximately 50 to 60 migrants.

The shift in tactics has forced the RBDF to recalibrate its response, focusing on early detection and deterrence. Intelligence suggests that organised smuggling networks may be operating beyond Bahamian waters, deploying smaller boats toward the islands.

The Defence Force is also preparing for possible search and rescue missions, should maritime journeys become life-threatening.

Earlier this year, then-Commodore Raymond King noted a 37 percent decline in migrant apprehensions in 2024. But he warned that shifting regional conditions could drive numbers back up. In June, the Department of Immigration confirmed that twelve Haitian nationals were convicted in Magistrate’s Court in New Providence for illegal entry.