Twelve-month probation for man admitting to threatening someone with a BB gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 36-year-old man was placed on 12 months’ probation yesterday after admitting to threatening someone with a BB gun over the weekend.

Antonio Thompson appeared before Magistrate Lennox Coleby on a charge of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear.

Prosecutors said Thompson threatened Keyvard Lockhart with a black Powerline BB gun on 5 July in New Providence.

The defendant pleaded guilty and accepted the facts of the case, expressing remorse for his actions.

He was sentenced to 12 months’ probation. Failure to comply will result in a six-month prison term.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie served as the prosecutor.