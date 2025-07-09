Denycko Bowles Elite Skills Basketball Camp hosts its annual Parent Interaction Day

By Jonathan Burrows

IT was all smiles and sweat at the Denycko Bowles Elite Skills Basketball Camp yesterday, as the camp hosted its much-anticipated annual Parent Interaction Day.

Held at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs Gymnasium, the day was all about strengthening the bond between campers and their families, as parents and siblings joined their children on the court for a morning of basketball drills, workouts and shared laughter.

The event kicked off with a dynamic warm-up led by coach Bowles, followed by a series of station-based drills designed to give parents a taste of what their children experience during the weeks-long camp.

From defensive slides and cone dribbling to passing relays and shooting drills, the gym was filled with the sounds of bouncing balls, encouraging others, and a few friendly laughs as parents did their best to keep up with the young athletes.

“Allowing the parents to see exactly what they have invested in for these past four weeks has been vital and very essential for them.

“The kids are very excited, and it allows the parents to get a better understanding and appreciation of the level of work and discipline that it takes for our kids to make it to the next level,” said Bowles about the importance of a day like Parent Interaction Day for the campers and also the parents.

Stephon McQueen, a professional basketball trainer from the United States and a former college player at the University of North Carolina, was also in attendance, as this is his fourth consecutive year at the camp.

He also commented on the importance of parents being involved in today’s workout.

“It’s awesome and great for the kids and the parents and also for the community because word of mouth is the best way to spread the word, so when these parents go home today and tell other parents about their experiences, hopefully it will encourage others to bring their kids down,” said McQueen.

For some parents, the experience was both humbling and inspiring.

“I’m here with my seven-year-old son, Raynard, and I love it, and I feel like it’s good for the kids, especially those who are passionate about basketball,” said Lashae Bonaby, mother of Raynard.

“It was very fun, we worked really hard.

“And I feel like I’ve lost about five pounds already,” she added.

As the session wrapped up with scrimmages between parents and campers, the gym echoed with laughter and applause.

Parents left with a better understanding of their children’s dedication, and kids beamed with pride knowing their parents were right there beside them, sharing every dribble.

The Denycko Bowles Elite Skills Basketball Camp continues this week with skill-focused sessions but, for many families, Parent Interaction Day was the highlight, a reminder that behind every athlete is a family cheering them on, sometimes even from the court.