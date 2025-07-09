EDITORIAL: Who will step up for Haiti?

THE problems facing Haiti continue to spill over to affect the wider region – ourselves included.

It is all the more saddening as we approach our own Independence celebration – considering how Haiti led the way to independence all the way back in 1804, throwing off its French colonial overlords and becoming the first free black republic in the world.

To see such a pioneer now locked in a seemingly endless cycle of gang rivalry is heartbreaking.

For ourselves, one of the most immediate effects is that the Royal Bahamas Defence Force is on the alert once more.

With the country becoming even more unstable – if that is possible – the RBDF warns of a possible surge of migrants, this time using motorboats rather than the more familiar sloops.

Last week, the UN warned that gangs have gained near total control of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and said authorities are unable to stop the escalating violence.

A senior officer said Southern Haiti, which had previously been insulated from the violence, “has seen a sharp increase in gang-related incidents”, while in the east, “criminal groups are exploiting land routes, including key crossings like Belladere and Malpasse, where attacks against police and customs officials have been reported”.

What does all this mean? For citizens, trade routes have been cut off. The price of cooking fuel and rice is soaring. People were already starving. This makes it harder still.

Then there is the increase of sexual violence. Some gangs have been reported to be using rape as a weapon.

There is no sign of a political solution, and the police are overwhelmed.

Even with the police there is a concern – with “a worrying number of extrajudicial killings… with suspected gang members often summarily executed”.

Last year, there were reportedly 281 summary executions by police units, including 22 women and eight children.

All of this comes at a time when The Bahamas has had officers on the ground. We have been part of the multinational force led by Kenyan officers. We pray they are as safe as such a situation can allow.

In yesterday’s Tribune, our regular columnist Sir Ronald Sanders warned of the “de facto regime of terror” affecting Haiti.

He said that multinational force is largely confined to barracks, noting: “Starved of funding and operating without a clear mandate to use force, their capacity to confront the gangs is essentially non-existent.”

Is it any wonder we face a surge of people seeking to leave the nation?

No food. No freedom. No hope. No refuge from violence. No prospect of change. No election.

There is no easy solution to all of this, that is clear. If there were, it would have been solved long ago. This is a bonfire long in the building.

That does not absolve anyone of responsibility for seeking such a solution. Indeed, for those nations closest to Haiti, it is a matter of self-preservation. It is the quandary of the firefighter seeing a house burning – you cannot let the flames spread to the adjoining houses.

Letting crime and gangs run out of control in Haiti is an open invitation to those gangs to spread their actions to other nations – to sell guns and drugs to raise money, to foster human trafficking networks to take advantage of those in desperation.

Dealing with such a huge task must be a collective effort – but that depends on collective will.

Is there enough determination to face such a mammoth undertaking? There seems little sign so far.

The people of Haiti are crying out in need. Who will answer?