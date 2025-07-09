ORG: Agreement crucial first step in developing public trust

By FAY SIMMONS

The Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) is commending the Davis administration for signing agreement hailed as “a crucial first step” in developing public trust and sustainable growth.

Matt Aubry, executive director of ORG, praised the government’s decision to sign the Escazú Agreement—formally titled the Regional Agreement on Access to Information, Public Participation and Justice in Environmental Matters in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“This is more than a symbolic gesture—it’s a crucial first step in building public trust and unlocking inclusive, sustainable growth,” said Mr Aubry.

“The Escazú Agreement presents an opportunity to move beyond promises and implement policies that ensure Bahamians are informed, heard, and protected in the decisions that shape their communities and environment.”

The agreement is the first binding regional treaty to directly link human rights with environmental protection. For a country like The Bahamas, facing acute climate vulnerabilities and development pressures, this commitment provides a timely framework for advancing transparency, justice, and citizen engagement.

ORG gave several recommendations to ensure the country benefits from the agreement including developing a national Escazú implementation roadmap, fully operationalising the Freedom of Information Act in alignment with Escazú provisions, standardising Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs), institutionalising public consultation and establishing legal protections for environmental defenders and whistleblowers.

Mr Albury also noted the importance of ensuring Family Islands and underserved communities are included in the agreement’s implementation and encouraged collaboration with regional partners such as the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI), who can offer technical support, capacity building, and case studies.

“Implementation must be participatory and localized. That means designing processes that are not overly centralised or technical processes that truly allow communities to understand and influence what’s happening in their own backyards,” said Mr Albury.

“The Escazú Agreement provides a clear pathway to embed fairness, transparency, and accountability into our environmental decision-making. ORG is committed to supporting its implementation through public education, advocacy, and multi-sector collaboration. Together, we can build a more responsive, resilient, and equitable Bahamas.”

The Escazú Agreement, adopted on March 2018, and in force since April 2021, aims to ensure the right to a healthy environment and to sustainable development through access to information, public participation, and access to justice. It is also the first in the world to include specific provisions to protect human rights defenders in environmental matters.

Prime Minister Philip Davis signed the agreement last month on World Environment Day making the Bahamas the ninth CARICOM Member State to join the treaty and the 18th country in the region.