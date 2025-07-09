RAINED OFF: Independence celebrations hit by weather

Tonight's Independence celebrations have been hit by weather - and will be televised-only, with no audience.

The Office of the Independence Secretariat issued a statement on Wednesday evening saying that "due to inclement weather", changes had been made.

The statement said: "Out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with relevant agencies, the Independence Committee has determined that tonight’s event will proceed as a televised-only broadcast, with no in-person attendance."

The broadcast will feature the ecumenical service, beginning at 9pm from Bahamas Harvest, and the raising of the flag, at 11.20pm at Clifford Park.

The cultural show has been postponed. Officials say a new date will be announced.

The statement added: "We thank the public for their understanding and continued support as we celebrate the 52nd anniversary of our nation’s independence."