Sebas ‘considering political bid, but have not decided yet’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

SEBAS Bastian says he has not decided whether he will enter front-line politics but is considering it.

The webshop owner and entrepreneur addressed his political ambitions during an interview on Beyond the Headlines with Shenique Miller last night, where he said public service is “never off the table”, though no decision has been made.

“If I ever have the opportunity to make an impact, to change the country, to really contribute to transformation and to apply my business acumen and ability to execute to public office — if that’s where the Lord wants to send me, I’ll be open to it, but today, I have to make that decision,” he said.

He said any decision to enter frontline politics would follow careful discussions with his family due to the scrutiny such a move would bring.

“I’ve definitely been in conversations with persons,” he said. “But other than it being in the infancy stage of consideration, it hasn’t really gone beyond consideration.”

Pressed further by Ms Miller, Mr Bastian insisted he did not want his remarks misconstrued and reiterated that public service remains an option — whether “tomorrow or ten years from now”.

His comments came after The Tribune reported that he is seeking the Progressive Liberal Party’s nomination in Fort Charlotte—a seat now held by MP Alfred Sears, who is retiring from frontline politics.

Former Fort Charlotte MP and PLP trustee Valentine Grimes Sr confirmed Mr Bastian’s interest and endorsed him as a “top-tier candidate” already gaining traction within the party.