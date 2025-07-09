Sebas’ plans questioned as he eyes bid for Fort Charlotte

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TRAVIS Robinson, the frontrunner for the FNM’s nomination in Fort Charlotte, says he’s unfazed by talk that prominent businessman Sebas Bastian may enter the race—but openly questioned his motives.

“What more does he want?” Mr Robinson asked.

“Certainly, there are a number of roles to play. I think he have done well to play many roles in society, but the bigger they are, the harder they fall,”

His remarks came after former Fort Charlotte MP and PLP trustee Valentine Grimes Sr confirmed Mr Bastian’s interest in frontline politics. While Mr Grimes didn’t link Mr Bastian to any specific constituency, he noted the businessman lived in Fort Charlotte for many years and called him as a top-tier candidate already gaining traction within the party.

Mr Robinson said he is prepared for any challenge.

He noted that his team has been working in the Fort Charlotte community for over three years.

“We are making a connection, talking with the people,” he said. “We’re excited about the responses we’re getting and our vision, our plan for the community and the country.”

Mr Bastian, The Bahamas’ non-resident ambassador to Central America, has built a sprawling business empire across gaming, media, real estate, construction, and electric vehicles. He is best known as the co-founder of Island Luck, one of the country’s largest gaming operations.

His possible entry into politics has sparked debate over the values tied to the gambling industry, with some questioning whether a figure so closely linked to web shop operations reflects the ethical standards expected of national leaders.

Reverend Dr Philip A Stubbs, senior minister at St Michael’s Methodist Church and a Fort Charlotte resident, acknowledged such concerns but said Mr Bastian should not be disqualified based solely on his industry ties.

“Clearly, Mr Bastian is an excellent leader, a proven entrepreneur and a corporate citizen whose benevolence is well known,” he said yesterday. “If he enters frontline politics, I think the Bahamian electorate is mature and wise enough to weigh all of the factors, his web shop ownership and the potential good he can do for the country.”

“We all need to be careful not to become fatigued over the issue of Mr Bastian while neglecting the more germane ethical issues that are affecting our society.”

Former Bahamas Christian Council president Bishop Simeon Hall also said he sees no issue with Mr Bastian entering politics.

“That doesn’t mean I support people wasting their money,” he added.

Still, he said Mr Bastian is a “legitimate, licenced” businessman and should be free to serve the country in whatever way he chooses.