Teenage boys facing drive-by shooting charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO teenage boys were remanded to the adolescent unit of prison yesterday after being accused of a near-fatal drive-by shooting on Homestead Avenue last month.

The 17 and 16-year-old defendants, whose names are being withheld because they are minors, were arraigned on a charge of attempted murder before Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.

Their respective guardians were present during the arraignment.

Prosecutors allege that the pair, while riding motorcycles, shot at Jamari Henfield as he was driving on Homestead Avenue around 5pm on June 19.

The 18-year-old victim was treated for his injuries and has since recovered.

The defendants were not required to enter a plea. They were informed the case would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

They were also advised of their right to apply for bail in the higher court.

The accused will remain in the adolescent unit of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until their VBIs are potentially served on October 29.

Sergeant 3738 Johnson served as the prosecutor.