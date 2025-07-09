Tonny Simon Jr receives water polo scholarship

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

NOBLE Preparatory Academy 2025 graduate Tonny Simon Jr is heading to McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois on an academic and athletic scholarship for water polo.

Simon, 17, will be joining the Bearcats water polo team in August on a Dean’s Scholarship that is worth about $80,000 for academic and athletic purposes.

“Getting the scholarship meant a lot to me. It has shown that the hard work I have put it in over the years was recognised,” Simon Jr said. “It’s also a big help financially and motivates me to keep going harder.”

The son of former volleyball players Shantia Edrica McPhee and Tonny Simon Sr, he thanked his family for the time and money they invested in him since he started swimming at the age of six before he transitioned into water polo three years later with the Mantas water polo team because of his size.

He has represented The Bahamas on various international teams, including the CARIFTA Games and the Junior Olympic Games. “I feel really proud of how far I’ve come,” Simon Jr said. “ I’ve been in this sport since I was about nine years old. I’ve competed at various levels including numerous CARIFTA Games, Jr Olympics and countless international tournaments. I’ve invested a lot of time and effort to improve.”

Now that he’s preparing to enrol in college where he will pursue a degree in computer science, Simon Jr said he expects it to be a challenging experience.

“I believe that I am ready to learn and compete at a higher level,” he said. “I’m looking forward to learning from my teammates, coaches and professors.

“I also want to stay focused academically and make the most of the opportunity.”

Noble Prep Academy’s president Geno Bullard said ever since Simon Jr transferred from Temple Christian for grade 10, he has been an exemplary student, graduating with distinction.

“We’re so fortunate to have a student of his calibre, real disciplined, always on time,” Bullard said.

“Tonny has never had an infraction where we had to call his parents.

“He has been nothing but an asset to NPA and we are grateful to have had him as a student and we appreciate his parents for allowing us to work with him over these last three years.”

Bullard insisted that Simon Jr will excel at McKendree University because of his work ethic and his eagerness to learn.

He’s also confident that Simon Jr will make his parents, his family and The Bahamas proud of his achievements.