‘Unlawful sex with teenage girl in exchange for favour’

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A TEENAGE girl has testified that a bus driver had sex with her 15-year-old friend in exchange for a favour two years ago.

The minor, whose identity is being withheld due to her age, gave her testimony before Justice Dale Fitzpatrick as the trial of 40-year-old Antion Thompson for unlawful sexual intercourse continued yesterday. The witness’s mother was present during her statement.

Thompson is accused of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl at a residence in Yamacraw on November 18, 2023.

The witness said she met the defendant through a friend two years ago and identified him in court, referring to him as “Reds.”

She told the court that on the night in question, she called Thompson to pick her and the complainant up. He arrived driving a purple #15 bus. She noted there was no party occurring on the bus that night.

The court was shown a photograph of Thompson’s residence — a white house with green trim — where the alleged incident took place, along with a picture of the bus parked outside.

She testified she was unaware of any allegation that Thompson had stolen parts from the bus.

According to her account, she and the complainant spent the night at the house and did not leave until around 3pm the following day. She described the residence as “abandoned”, with only two beds and a couch inside.

The teen said she asked Thompson to call a boy named “RJ” she liked, telling him she would do “anything” if he did. She claimed Thompson then instructed her and the complainant to undress and perform oral sex on each other.

She further alleged that she saw Thompson place his tongue on the complainant’s genitals before having sexual intercourse with her.

During cross-examination by defence attorney Domek Rolle, the witness said she had known the complainant for about three years and considered her a best friend. She also said she had visited Thompson’s home three or four times.

When questioned about describing the house as “abandoned”, she said Thompson’s belongings were scattered throughout the property.

She denied Mr Rolle’s accusation that she was lying and maintained that they had boarded the bus at 11pm, not in the morning.

When asked why she asked Thompson to call RJ instead of doing it herself, she said she had “pride” and preferred not to make the call personally.

Mr Rolle questioned why she remained in the room while the alleged sexual activity occurred. He said her story did not make sense and accused her of lying. The teen insisted she was telling the truth.

She also denied suggestions that she had called for the ride to meet boys or that she had been on other buses that day.

She claimed RJ arrived after Thompson called him and that Thompson had pretended to have issues with his bus as an excuse. RJ reportedly told her he wasn’t on her route that day.

She testified that the complainant performed oral sex on her while Thompson watched, but denied doing the same in return. She said she dressed and moved to the other side of the bed while Thompson allegedly had sex with the complainant.

The witness said the house had no running water, and she and the complainant used a jug to freshen up the next morning.

She testified that Thompson later drove them to a mechanic and then to KFC at the Marathon Mall for food before dropping them off at 3pm.

The girls then took a bus to Winton before getting a ride from someone who saw them on the road.

She said she ignored calls from her mother that day because she was afraid to go home after being out so long.

According to her testimony, she returned home around 7pm on November 19, 2023, and found her mother and her brother’s father waiting outside.

Her mother reportedly said they couldn’t come inside because a missing person alert had been issued for the complainant.

She said they went to the police station shortly after and filed a complaint against Thompson.

She confirmed that her mother knew Thompson but denied that her mother had contacted him to pick her up.

Thompson has maintained his innocence.

Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier is leading the prosecution.