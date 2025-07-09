Yankees move ‘Jazz’ back to second base

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

While he prepares for the Major League’s 2025 All-Star Classic next week, Bahamian Jasrado ‘Jazz’ Chisholm Jr has been moved back to second base for the New York Yankees.

The Yankees made the announcement yesterday, indicating that Chisholm Jr will go back to his original spot in place of DJ LeMahieu, who is heading to the bench.

The Yankees had utilised Chisholm Jr at third base but, hampered by a sore shoulder, he made some wayward throws lately and New York struggled on defence at times.

Chisholm Jr returned at second in last night’s series opener against the Seattle Mariners, with Oswald Peraza starting at third.

While he was moved around on the infield, Chisholm Jr performed exceptionally well on the offensive end to be selected as a reserve for the American League for the All-Star Classic.

He, along with left fielder Max Fried, has been selected to join starter Aaron Judge for the Midsummer Classic, which is set to be played at Atlanta’s Truist Park on July 15.

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone and his coaching staff will handle the chores for the American League team.

This is the second All-Star honour for Chisholm Jr. He was first named to the classic in 2022 with the Miami Marlins, but didn’t play because of an injury.

Now playing his first full season with the Yankees, Chisholm Jr has been selected again.

This time, he earned it by slashing .245/.341/.500 with nine doubles, 15 home runs, 38 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 59 games.

The 27-year-old Chisholm Jr, who was reactivated from the injured list on June 3, is slashing .308/.380/.589 (33-for-107) with 17 runs, six doubles, eight homers, 21 RBIs, 13 walks and four stolen bases.



















