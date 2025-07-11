A little rain not enough to spoil the nation’s party

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

TWENTY-FIVE vendors, musicians, dancers, and patriots were among those left disappointed after heavy rain disrupted The Bahamas’ 52nd Independence celebrations on Wednesday.

Many Bahamians had eagerly anticipated the annual Clifford Park event on New Providence. However, for the first time in years, it was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Office of the Independence Secretariat announced that, out of caution, the Ecumenical Service and Flag Raising Ceremony would be broadcast only, with no in-person attendance.

When The Tribune arrived at Clifford Park on Wednesday night, hundreds of Bahamians were wearing national colours.

While many gathered at Arawak Cay to celebrate, dozens remained in the bleachers at Clifford Park, braving the gloomy weather to witness the raising of the flag.

Food vendors scrambled to protect their goods from the rain, with some staying the entire night in hopes of making a profit from the small crowd.

Leslia Brice, chair of the Bahamas Independence Secretariat, said this year’s theme was “Together We Rise”.

She praised the team for pushing through despite the challenges.

“When I turned around and I saw the amount of Bahamians here, that is what I call national pride,” she said. “That is what I call being patriotic, sun, rain, shine. They were here, and they were here to celebrate.”

“Tonight is a perfect example of what it means to be resilient, to be strong, to think out of the box and to keep moving forward, and that is what this country is built on.”

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, Governor General Cynthia Pratt, and other officials attended the flag raising.

Later that evening, Governor General Pratt inspected the Honour Guard as officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services stood at attention.

After midnight, a dazzling fireworks display lit up the sky, drawing cheers and prompting many to capture the moment on their phones.

The Ecumenical Service was held at Bahamas Harvest Church on JFK Drive. The cultural celebration was rescheduled and held yesterday at Clifford Park.