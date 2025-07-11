BCC chief calls out church hypocrisy

By JADE RUSSELL
BAHAMAS Christian Council president Bishop Delton Fernander has condemned what he described as a culture of hypocrisy within the church, accusing many pastors of failing to live by the values they preach and only speaking out when it benefits their political affiliations.
Bishop Fernander said too many religious leaders selectively raise their voices, celebrating when their preferred political party is in power but remaining silent in the face of wrongdoing by that same party. He called on such leaders to step aside.
“I will be the first to admit there’s been some hypocrites in the church,” he said during his sermon at the Independence Ecumenical Service, held Wednesday night at
Bahamas Harvest Church. “Some people who shout when the FNM in, some people who can only shout when the PLP in. Can I get a church that will just shout for God no matter?”
He said Bahamians are increasingly recognising the growing political hypocrisy in some churches.
He also criticised the disparity between appearances and values among clergy, highlighting that many pastors don religious robes and drive luxury cars while failing to embody the Christian lifestyle.
“We don’t live the life that we preach about,” he said. “We don’t live the life that we declare from the pulpit.”
He urged pastors to walk sincerely with God and to embody the messages they deliver.
The service was attended by parliamentarians, members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and various government officials.
Bishop Fernander also addressed those in public service, urging them not to neglect their spiritual responsibilities while serving the nation.
He acknowledged the challenges of moral leadership, emphasising the importance of courage and faith.
“It’s not easy to speak up, because when you speak out, people put you under their tongues,” he said. “God is still looking for a few of us that will stand up.”
CaptainCoon 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
This man is on to something! If he did this more often this place wouldn't be run like a ghetto jungle!
joeblow 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
... generally speaking, for Bahamians, their image is far more important than their character!
sheeprunner12 25 minutes ago
I surely hope for his sake and those under his jurisdiction, that the BCC President & his officers are practicing Godly living and do not stand accused before their fellowmen and their God.
The BCC has long been viewed as a boy's club of certain denominations. Just like the political parties and their "royal families".
M0J0 13 minutes ago
Mr. Grand Master in the lodge seeks to criticize others, WOW is all I can say he should say myself included.
M0J0 12 minutes ago
Churches are becoming no better than the number houses, because they only seek the people's money to fuel their habits.
