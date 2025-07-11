BCC chief calls out church hypocrisy

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Christian Council president Bishop Delton Fernander has condemned what he described as a culture of hypocrisy within the church, accusing many pastors of failing to live by the values they preach and only speaking out when it benefits their political affiliations.

Bishop Fernander said too many religious leaders selectively raise their voices, celebrating when their preferred political party is in power but remaining silent in the face of wrongdoing by that same party. He called on such leaders to step aside.

“I will be the first to admit there’s been some hypocrites in the church,” he said during his sermon at the Independence Ecumenical Service, held Wednesday night at

Bahamas Harvest Church. “Some people who shout when the FNM in, some people who can only shout when the PLP in. Can I get a church that will just shout for God no matter?”

He said Bahamians are increasingly recognising the growing political hypocrisy in some churches.

He also criticised the disparity between appearances and values among clergy, highlighting that many pastors don religious robes and drive luxury cars while failing to embody the Christian lifestyle.

“We don’t live the life that we preach about,” he said. “We don’t live the life that we declare from the pulpit.”

He urged pastors to walk sincerely with God and to embody the messages they deliver.

The service was attended by parliamentarians, members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and various government officials.

Bishop Fernander also addressed those in public service, urging them not to neglect their spiritual responsibilities while serving the nation.

He acknowledged the challenges of moral leadership, emphasising the importance of courage and faith.

“It’s not easy to speak up, because when you speak out, people put you under their tongues,” he said. “God is still looking for a few of us that will stand up.”