Brice backs change to law keeping her out of Cabinet

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
jrussell@tribunemedia.net
SEABREEZE MP Leslia Brice says she supports amending the Gaming Act, a law some believe may have cost her a spot in Cabinet.
The Act currently bars Cabinet ministers and their immediate family members from holding gaming licences.
Ms Brice, who is not in Cabinet, has faced speculation that the rule may have influenced her political trajectory.
Asked whether she believes she could contribute more if that restriction were lifted, she told reporters on Wednesday: “Only time will tell.”
“What I will say is, no matter where I’m placed, no matter what position I’m placed in, I’m going to do my absolute best. That is what I pray for daily.” “I’m going to give 110 percent every time.”
Pressed on whether she would support a change to the law, she said: “I do support it. Let’s just see what happens in the future.”
An amendment to the Act could have implications beyond her. Sebas Bastian, a owner and founder of Island Luck, is seeking the PLP’s nomination in Fort Charlotte.
He has confirmed he’s considering a run and has described public service as “never off the table”.
Comments
Dawes 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
They should also allow anyone to open up a gaming location. It is wrong that only 8 companies can operate and then use those funds to compete against all other companies.
DWW 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
best for her or best for country?
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
She does a good job. I AM very proud of her. Buying numbers is legal I pray for God.s best for her. As life goes on.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
If the PLP bows to these neo-crooks and allow them to not only sit in Parliament but also be in Cabinet, then there is NO way in hell that Davis should be PM again.
The Bahamas got screwed with Christie and the Referendum (that he said was not), but this country would have been far better off with a national lottery to help out healthcare, education & sports.
Instead he fattened a few crooks, like Sebas, Flowers, Culmer, Brice & Fox dem. And look at the DAMAGE what that has done to our society.
birdiestrachan 43 minutes ago
People who buy numbers did so when it was illegal it is called free will. Remember there was a time when alcohol was illegal.
birdiestrachan 26 minutes ago
Go back to the garden of eden all of those trees only one they were told not to eat from Eve exercises her free will she ate from it. THEN poor old Adam ate the fruit also then he bleemed God and Eve
birdiestrachan 18 minutes ago
BLAMED God and Eve bleemed pop up I exercised my free will and used the word
