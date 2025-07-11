Brice backs change to law keeping her out of Cabinet

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

SEABREEZE MP Leslia Brice says she supports amending the Gaming Act, a law some believe may have cost her a spot in Cabinet.

The Act currently bars Cabinet ministers and their immediate family members from holding gaming licences.

Ms Brice, who is not in Cabinet, has faced speculation that the rule may have influenced her political trajectory.

Asked whether she believes she could contribute more if that restriction were lifted, she told reporters on Wednesday: “Only time will tell.”

“What I will say is, no matter where I’m placed, no matter what position I’m placed in, I’m going to do my absolute best. That is what I pray for daily.” “I’m going to give 110 percent every time.”

Pressed on whether she would support a change to the law, she said: “I do support it. Let’s just see what happens in the future.”

An amendment to the Act could have implications beyond her. Sebas Bastian, a owner and founder of Island Luck, is seeking the PLP’s nomination in Fort Charlotte.

He has confirmed he’s considering a run and has described public service as “never off the table”.