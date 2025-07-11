Consumer Protection warns public over rise in social media marketplace complaints

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) is warning the public about a rise in complaints linked to social media transactions, particularly on marketplace, trade, and barter pages.

Officials say many of the complaints involve businesses with no formal registration, no physical address, and unreliable contact details.

“In our efforts to continue to educate consumers on their rights and safeguard their interests, we urge Bahamians to do more research before engaging in online business that could lead to financial loss,” said executive chairman Senator Randy Rolle. “It is also critical to always request and retain receipts or documentation of all transactions.”

Despite the convenience of online shopping, the CPC said complaints often involved sellers disappearing after being paid or failing to deliver as promised. In some cases, goods arrived damaged—or not at all. Others reported phone numbers that didn’t work or were suddenly disconnected.

Unlicenced operators and those with no fixed location were among the top red flags cited.

The CPC urged buyers to verify sellers and keep records of every transaction. The agency is now working with the Bahamas Trade Commission, the Bahamas Bureau of Standards and Quality, and law enforcement to track and respond to fraud.

Consumers who believe they’ve been misled can file a complaint at complaints@cpcbahamas.gov.bs or call (242) 357-7898.