D-Squad Basketball Celebrates 20 years with CWCO’s Support

WHAT began as a small effort to give young people a constructive outlet has grown into an impactful summer camp with participants benefiting from structured practices, personal development sessions and opportunities to compete.

This year marked two incredible decades since D-Squad Basketball has been shaping not just athletes, but leaders.

From day one, Consolidated Water (Bahamas) Ltd. (CWCO) has believed in the programme’s mission to build character, discipline and drive in the next generation of Bahamians through the game of basketball.

The D-Squad camp welcomes dozens of boys and girls between the ages of five and 19, offering structured training, mentorship and a safe, empowering space to grow each year.

With core values of drive, determination, dedication and discipline at its foundation, the programme has become a staple in the community.

It has launched the dreams of young Bahamians and provided lifelong lessons both on and off the court.

Said CWCO board member, Ethan Adderley: “Investing in our youth is one of the most meaningful ways we can help build a stronger Bahamas. Programmes like D-Squad Basketball offer structure, mentorship and a sense of purpose.

“CWCO is proud to stand behind coach McCoy and the work he’s doing to develop future leaders.”

The water supplier has funded equipment, uniforms and other essential items so no child is left behind due to financial hardship. From first-time dribblers to college-bound athletes, D-Squad Basketball has reached hundreds of participants over the years.

Coach Harcourt McCoy, founder of D-Squad Basketball, said D-Squad is more than basketball. “It is a family, a mindset, and a movement. We have seen kids come through the programme and go on to do great things, not just because they were good players, but because they learned how to push through, how to lead, how to believe in themselves. “CWCO has been with us from the beginning, and thanks to their belief in our mission, we have been able to reach more children each year.”

As D-Squad celebrates this milestone year, CWCO is honoured to continue investing in a programme that proves what’s possible when a community comes together to lift its youth.