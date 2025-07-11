Family of South African girl killed on yacht arrive in country to seek justice

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE parents of a 20-year-old South African stewardess found dead aboard a luxury yacht in Harbour Island last week have arrived in The Bahamas to repatriate her body and pursue justice for her killing after a fellow crewmember was formally charged with her murder.

Paige Bell, a stewardess on the 43-metre charter yacht Far From It, was discovered in the vessel’s engine room shortly after 1pm on Wednesday, July 3. Police found her with injuries to her neck and arms. A man, also a crew member, was found nearby with serious arm wounds and taken into custody.

Authorities have since charged 39-year-old Mexican national Brigido Munoz, of Monterrey, with Bell’s murder. He was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on Wednesday and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. Munoz was not required to enter a plea and will return to court on November 20 for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI). He was informed of his right to apply for bail through the Supreme Court.

Both the accused and the victim worked aboard the yacht, which was docked at Romora Bay Marina at the time of the incident. Bell, who previously served aboard Sweet Emocean until December 2024, had reportedly been missing for a short time before police boarded the yacht and found her body.

Her death reportedly came just days before what would have been her 21st birthday on July 14. Her grieving family — Chelsey Jacobs, Michelle Bell, and John Bell — have released a statement describing their anguish.

“We are devastated beyond words, and now we must also navigate complex and costly legal proceedings in a foreign country — something far beyond our family’s financial means,” the statement read. “This heartbreaking loss has been deeply felt by everyone who knew and loved Paigey — her former captain, the boat owner, the crew and our entire community.”

“We are humbly asking for your support. Whether it is by sharing this message or contributing financially, every bit helps. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we fight for Paigey.”

A GoFundMe campaign launched by her former crewmates on Sweet Emocean has raised over $42,000, far surpassing the original $16,000 goal, to support the family with travel, legal, and funeral expenses.

“Paige was more than a teammate, she was family,” the crew wrote in a tribute post.