Hoffer Sport’s chief slams ‘false rumour’ of closure

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Hoffer Sport’s chief executive last night slammed as a “false rumour” speculation that the retailer plans to close its Bay Street location.

Responding to inquiries by Tribune Business via text message, Steven Hoffer said that while he is unsure where the rumour originated, the sporting goods merchant has no intent to shutter its downtown Nassau store.

He confirmed there was a tent sale at its Cable Beach location prior to the Independence Day holiday, and revealed that it is hoping to hold a similar event at the Bay Street store.

Rumours of the store’s closure circulated on social media after videos of consumers browsing through racks of clothes and stacks of shoes at the tent sale circulated. Goods at the sale were discounted by between 50 percent to 75 percent.