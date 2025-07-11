KEITH ROYE II: Don’t swat away the drone logistics future

By KEITH ROYE II

Imagine ordering a package online and, instead of waiting days or even weeks, a small flying drone delivers it to your doorstep in under an hour. Sounds like science fiction? Not any more.

Drone technology is no longer just for hobbyists or movie stunts. It is rapidly revolutionising logistics and delivery services across the globe. From delivering medicine to remote villages in Rwanda to dropping off groceries in suburban America, drones are showing us what the future of logistics can look like: Faster, cheaper and more efficient.

And yes, The Bahamas can get in on the action. Traditional delivery systems, such as trucks, boats and planes, are often expensive, slow and vulnerable to infrastructure hiccups. In The Bahamas, where we are made up of more than 700 islands and cays, logistics has always been a bit of a headache. Transporting goods across islands, especially the smaller or more remote ones, often requires co-ordinating boats, flights and trucks - an expensive, time-consuming juggling act.

Enter drones. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) can zip over water, traffic and poor road conditions, reaching areas that would otherwise be challenging or costly to serve. A drone can carry medicine to a clinic on Crooked Island, deliver documents to a government office in Andros, or drop off food supplies after a hurricane - all without needing a runway or road.

In other countries, companies such as Zipline, Amazon and UPS are already using drones to transform logistics. Medical drones in Ghana and Rwanda have saved thousands of lives by delivering blood and vaccines within minutes to rural clinics. Wal-Mart is testing drone grocery deliveries in select US states. The technology is real, it is working and it is only getting better.

So, how does this relate to the Bahamian economy? For starters, adopting drone logistics could help Bahamian businesses - especially small ones - expand their reach and cut costs. Instead of relying solely on Nassau-based distribution hubs, a business on Eleuthera could receive inventory quickly and cheaply by drone, keeping its shelves stocked and customers happy.

It could also unlock job opportunities. As the drone ecosystem grows, we will need trained drone pilots, maintenance technicians, software developers and logistics co-ordinators. This means new careers for young Bahamians, especially those interested in technology and innovation.

Of course, there are challenges. Airspace regulations need updating. Weather can be unpredictable. Battery life and payload capacity are still limited. And there is always the issue of public trust. People need to feel safe with drones buzzing overhead.

But none of these are deal-breakers. They are just hurdles we can plan for and overcome, especially if we act early. By investing in drone infrastructure and updating our aviation policies, The Bahamas can position itself as a leader in drone-enabled logistics in the Caribbean.

At its core, drone delivery is not just about convenience; it is about resilience. It means we can better respond to disasters, improve healthcare access, support small businesses and connect our islands more effectively. And in a world where speed and flexibility matter more than ever, that is a competitive edge we cannot afford to ignore.

So next time you hear the soft hum of a drone overhead, do not swat it away. It might just be carrying the future - one parcel at a time.

NB: About Keith

Keith Roye II is a highly analytic and solutions-driven professional with extensive experience in software development. He holds a BSc in computer science and his career includes leading and delivering global software projects in various industries in The Bahamas and the US.