New GB enterprise hailed as ‘tech tourism at its best’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Deputy Prime Minister has hailed the launch of a Grand Bahama-based mobile app and discount savings website as “smart business, smart tourism and tech tourism at its best”.

Chester Cooper, minister of tourism, investments and aviation, was speaking at the official unveiling of Flamingo Bahamas, which aims to give both Bahamians and tourists access to exclusive deals on shopping, dining, entertainment, travel, fitness and other amenities.

“This new business is poised to play a pivotal role in Grand Bahama’s economy and the tourism sector by driving awareness, engagement - ultimately visitors and investments - to this island,” Mr Cooper said. He praised its proprietor, LaQuay Laing, while asserting that Grand Bahama is moving in the right direction and stepping into a new era of growth.

“This integrated approach of weaving a savings network into a marketing platform embodies the spirit of tourism’s being everybody’s business, and Mr Laing is demonstrating to every Bahamian that every enterprise in this community is making a significant contribution to employment and the overall growth and development of Grand Bahama,” Mr Cooper said.

Ginger Moxey, minister for Grand Bahama, said Flamingo Bahamas is a platform that connects businesses with consumers, aligning with the Government’s vision to establish The Bahamas as the centre of innovation for the Caribbean.

“The network of Flamingo Bahamas includes retail, restaurants, entertainment venues, watersports, stores and so much more. This is more than just a business. It’s a profound statement; a powerful testament of Grand Bahama’s evolving identity,” she said.

Mrs Moxey added that the Government is seeking to position Grand Bahama as the home of events, entertainment and innovation.

“Flamingo Bahamas doesn’t just fit into this vision; it amplifies it. It becomes the digital pulse connecting our vibrant offerings — from our pristine beaches to our emerging and lively nightlife, from thrilling watersports to serene spa experiences - directly to those who seek them,” she said.

“It is the bridge between our vision for dynamic Grand Bahama and the seamless experience for every visitor and resident. This platform is precisely the kind of innovation and innovative infrastructure that empowers our businesses and delights our visitors, making Grand Bahama the premier choice for unforgettable experiences.”