Online marketplace alert after victim loses $60,000

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Consumer Protection Commission’s chairman is urging Bahamians to proceed with “extreme vigilance” when using online trade and barter marketplaces after one victim was scammed out of $60,000.

Senator Randy Rolle spoke out after the consumer watchdog issued a public advisory about unsafe transactions that occur when using social media platforms advertising products and services for sale.

Speaking to Tribune Business, he said the Commission (CPC) has received a growing number of complaints regarding such transactions in recent months and it is now concerned not only about the number of complaints but their value.

“We don’t put out an advisory lightly. We’ve been following the trends and, over the past three months, we’ve seen a sharp rise in the number of complaints. And what is even more concerning is the value,” said Mr Rolle.

“One person lost nearly $60,000, so this is very serious. This is people’s hard-earned money that we’re talking about, and so the CPC has to step in and warn consumers because that is our mandate - to protect the rights of all consumers.”

Mr Rolle said Bahamians must be vigilant when engaging with online businesses and ensure they research the company thoroughly before conducting any financial transactions or commerce. He warned that “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is…”

“In our efforts to continue to educate consumers on their rights and safeguard their interests, we urge Bahamians to do more research before engaging in online business that could lead to financial loss. It is also critical to always request and retain receipts or documentation of all transactions,” said Mr Rolle.

The CPC advisory said common consumer complaints include unregistered operations with no valid Business Licence; businesses with no physical address or location; phone numbers that go unanswered or are deactivated; sellers disappearing after receiving payment; and goods not delivered or delivered in poor condition.

“Many consumers are engaging with businesses that lack proper registration, transparency and accountability. These interactions are often based solely on social media posts and personal messaging, leaving individuals vulnerable to fraud and financial loss,” said the CPC advisory.

“While the CPC supports a vibrant and diverse consumer marketplace, it is essential that all business activity - online or otherwise - occurs in a secure and trustworthy environment.”

The consumer watchdog suggested that Bahamians protect themselves by ensuring they verify the business, requesting a full name, location and valid Business Licence number as well as researching reviews, ratings and public records where possible.

Consumers were also advised to avoid making payments to personal or third-party accounts, and to use only trusted payment platforms. Records such as receipts, screenshots and other documentation of purchases and agreements should be secured.

“Trust your instincts. If something feels suspicious or too good to be true, don’t proceed. Know your rights. Contact the CPC for advice before making purchases from unfamiliar sellers,” said the advisory.