PM welcomes Sebas' political interest, rules out gaming law change

Prime Minister Philip Davis today welcomed the political aspirations of Island Luck co-founder Sebas Bastian but told reporters that there was no consideration to amend the law barring individuals with gaming licenses from serving in Cabinet.

Mr Davis described Mr Bastian as a “successful young businessman” with an “innovative mind” that could contribute to national development.

“He has expressed an interest in running and once he applies, his application will be considered in the same context as we consider any other aspirant,” Mr Davis told reporters. “But I can say, I welcome his willingness to come forward to help and build this country.”

Mr Bastian has confirmed that he is considering a political bid but has not made a final decision.

The Gaming Act currently bars Cabinet ministers and their immediate family members from holding gaming licences.

Seabreeze MP Leslia Miller-Brice recently told The Tribune that she supports amending the law. It is widely speculated that Miller-Brice was bypassed for a Cabinet post due to her husband’s ties to the gaming industry.

On Friday, the prime minister firmly ruled out any amendments to existing laws.

“I don’t think we will amend the law to have Cabinet ministers to have an interest in gaming licenses,” Mr Davis said. “That’s not on the table for me.”