Govt breaks ground on new $50m correctional facility

THE Davis administration broke ground on Friday for the long-promised new high/medium security facility at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) — a move officials say will boost the country’s capacity for justice, safety, and rehabilitation.

The new facility, to be built near the prison’s planned judicial virtual complex, will feature mental health cells, a clinic, medical unit, chapel, library, and other features.

The project, estimated to cost $50m, will be funded through a public-private partnership and is expected to take two to three years to complete.

With respect to the virtual court complex, officials said it will span 19,000 square feet and include two physical courtrooms and judges’ quarters. The foundation has already been cut.

Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder, speaking at Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony, said the court complex will significantly boost efficiency, with upgrades such as soundproof booths and modern video communication systems.

He added that the building will allow for the safe trial of high-risk individuals, whose transport to traditional courts may present serious security challenges.

“When completed, this facility will impact every aspect of the court system, ” he said.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Philip”Brave” Davis described the prison upgrades as a vital step toward transforming BDOCS into a secure, humane institution that prioritises accountability and rehabilitation.

“This, ladies and gentlemen, is not simply a building project. It is a human project - One that simultaneously respects the rights of victims to justice, upholds the dignity of the incarcerated, supports the safety of our officers, and honours the expectations of the Bahamian people,” the prime minister said.

The long-awaited upgrade comes after persistent concerns from officials in 2023 about the facility’s outdated infrastructure.

These included the use of unsanitary “slopping” methods and crowded, inhumane conditions that failed to meet accreditation standards.

Referencing recent US State Department reports criticising conditions at the facility, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe acknowledged the report as an “honest” and “accurate” critique, while underscoring the urgent need for improvements.

"Knowing that 95 per cent plus of all of the residents at this facility will be released back to the public, it is important that we take additional steps to improve the facility," Mr Munroe said.

Originally proposed in early 2023 with a projected cost of $40m, the prison expansion underwent significant changes, including the addition of mental health and medical facilities.

These changes caused the projected budget to rise as high as $93m.

Following a cost-cutting review and redesign, the total estimated cost was later reduced by approximately 40 percent, trimming $30-$40m from the previous budget.

According to officials, some key features of the new facility, including a main entry area exceeding 11,000 square feet, over 15,000 square feet for administration, 16,000 square feet for intake and booking, more than 10,000 square feet for medical housing, and over 9,000 square feet for intake cells.

Once completed, the facility is expected to meet certification standards from the first day of operation, eliminating overcrowded cells and forcing an end to unhygienic living conditions.