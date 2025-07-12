PM: Teen suicide rates a ‘national and moral crisis’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis on Friday described the results of the Ministry of Health’s Global School Health Report as both “staggering” and heartbreaking, calling the high rates of suicide attempts among Bahamian teens a “moral and national” issue that demands urgent action from all sectors of society.

Speaking at a signing ceremony at his office, Mr Davis said the finding that one in five Bahamian teens have attempted suicide should alarm the entire nation.

He noted that no single factor is to blame, but pointed to pressures such as bullying, economic strain on households, and the growing influence of social media.

“The images, the comparisons, the pressure to be perfect — it’s too much. Our children are carrying burdens many of us can’t see, and in some cases, can’t even begin to understand,” Prime Minister Davis said.

“This is not just a health issue. This is a moral issue. This is a national issue. It is a call to action — for government, for parents, for teachers, for churches, for communities.”

His comments come amid widespread concern over the survey's findings, which examines issues facing Bahamian youth, from substance use and sexual health to mental well-being and community support.

The report found that teen outcomes have declined in two-thirds of the 54 indicators tracked since 1998. Among the most alarming: 20 percent of teens have attempted suicide, and nearly 25 percent have considered it.

Free National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard recently declared the report’s findings of a “national emergency” that demands immediate and compassionate action.

He warned that The Bahamas risks losing a generation to mental health crises, violence, and substance abuse.

Mr Pintard also proposed a series of interventions, including deploying mental health professionals in all 53 public clinics to make preventative care more accessible nationwide.

Mr Davis said while his administration has taken key steps — including passing the Mental Health Act in 2022 and expanding training for professionals and school guidance counsellors — laws and training alone are not enough.

“We also have to change how we show up in the lives of our children,” the prime minister added.

“A tablet can’t take the place of a conversation. An iPad can’t substitute for quality time. And the pressure our children face from the constant pull of social media — the comparisons, the online cruelty, the need to be liked, followed, validated — it’s harming them. And we have to do more to shield them.”

Mr Davis ended by warning that the country cannot afford to lose its children to silence, adding: “Every life matters. Every voice deserves to be heard. Every young person deserves to know they are not alone.”