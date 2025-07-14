31st annual AID Claycourt Tennis from August 2–16

PLANNING is well underway for the 31st edition of the annual AID Claycourt Tennis Championships which is all set to be held at the Gym Tennis Club in Winton Meadows, Nassau, August 2-16.

Organisers are readying everything for the “AID”, as the tournament is commonly known. It is the most popular event on the local tennis calendar – last year there were over 70 participants.

This year’s tournament will offer two new events: Men’s & Ladies Veterans Doubles for players fifty (50) years and over. The other usual events such as Open Singles and Doubles; Jr. Vets Singles & Doubles and Mixed Doubles will also be held.

The AID is the longest running tournament in the country with the same sponsor and as the tournament enters its fourth decade, said president of AID, Jason Watson:

“Following on the heels of the extremely successful 30th event last year, AID is once again delighted to partner with the Gym Tennis Club in hosting this long-standing fixture on the national tennis calendar.

The entry deadline is 6pm on Wednesday, July 30. Entries can be returned by email to aidclaycourts@hotmail.com or delivered to the Gym Tennis Club before that time.

Participants may enter a maximum of three events.

Entry fees are $20 for each singles and $10 per player for each doubles with any junior entrant paying only half price.

All entrants will receive a goody-bag of souvenir items and trophies and other prizes will be awarded to all winners and runners-up.