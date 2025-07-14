Bahamas’ 14-and-under girls win inaugural softball title at Babe Ruth International

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas’ 14-and-under girls national softball team celebrated their Independence holiday by winning the inaugural softball title at the 2025 Babe Ruth International Invitational in Fort Myers, Florida.

The team was made up of the coaching staff and players from both New Providence and Grand Bahama, Shane Albury, manager of the team that was coached by Dachye Stubbs and both Alvounne Hall and Oscar Greene from Grand Bahama.

Members of the team included Jamiah Thompson, Garje Green, Temera Bullard, Kylea Greene, Destiny Adelson, Caia Sweeting, Markaylah Foster, Madison Dillet, Paris Lowe, Cassidy Jones, Mariah Joseph, J’Niyah Moxey and Cali Flowers.

Team Bahamas got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning after Cali Flowers walked, Destiny Adelson was struck out, Tamara Bullard struck out, Kylea Greene singled and Paris Lowe struck out. Then in the second inning, Team Bahamas produced five runs on four hits to put the game out of reach as Jamial Thompson and Adelson both drew a walk, scoring a run and Cassidy Jones, Bullard and Greene each singled, scoring a run.

In the third inning, Thompson hit into a fielder’s choice and Flowers was struck by a pitch as each scored a run for Team Bahamas.

Madison Dillet earned the win for Team Bahamas, surrendering one hit and one run over two innings, while she struck out and walked two others.

Albury said it was a delight heading the team into Florida. “The team showed great resilience. Started with a bang then lost a close game that we let slip through the cracks,” said Albury, of the team that finished with a 5-1 win-loss record.

“Team responded thereafter with a few resounding wins and a walk off game that propelled the team to the championship. The young ladies were extremely focused in the championship game from start to finish.”

Stubbs, who is coming off a successful hosting of her “The Show” All-Star Survival BAP Softball Program at the JBLN’s Field of Dreams, said the players performed exceptionally well.

‘I am proud of our team and their resilience. They made things pretty seamless for us as coaches,” Stubbs said. ‘They were high character kids and hard workers.

“For Bahamian kids who represented different islands, leagues and programs, they played well together.”

Stubbs said the performance of Team Bahamas was a true indication of where softball is headed in the country - forward upward onward together.

“We had a 3-1 record in bracket play so we knew after day 2 that we were working towards securing our spot in the championship game,” she said. “It was our goal and we had no intention of returning home with anything less.”

Team Bahamas won its opening game 13-2 over FMC-Montana on Tuesday, only to suffer their first loss to FMC-Gutzdorrf, 10-8, in four innings on Wednesday.

But Team Bahamas bounced back on Thursday to take its frustration out on the Grand Cayman with a 12-1 rout. They then beat Naples 7-6 in their final round-robin game on Friday.

Coaching the Bahamas 14U softball team is a full-circle moment for me.

“Eight years ago, I was a player on the Bahamas 19U national team with coach Shane Albury as our head coach,” Stubbs said. “Now, to be working alongside Coach Shane again—this time as manager and head coach—is truly a special experience.

“The coaching staff was also versatile with the addition of Coach Oscar Greene and Coach Alvonne Hall from Grand Bahama. It allowed our coaching staff to give a holistic and unbiased approach to our game plan, and it really helped us secure the championship this week.”

Team Bahamas, with Albury back as manager and Stubbs working with assistant coaches Winton Sears and Angelo Dillet, the pitching coach, will take an 18-and-under team to play in the 2025 Pony International World Series in McAllen, Texas from July 15-20th.

Named to the team are the following: Destiny Adelson, Katelyn Bain, Temera Bullard, Madison Dillet, Markaylah Foster, Garjae Green, Kylea London Greene, Cassidy Jones, Mariah Joseph, Paris Lowe, Caia Sweeting and Jamiah Thompson.