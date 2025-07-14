BFA hosts official League Awards at the Beach Soccer Stadium

THE Bahamas Football Association (BFA) hosted its official League Awards on Saturday, June 28 at the Beach Soccer Stadium, celebrating the best of Bahamian football during the 2024 2025 season.

From standout youth performances to senior league achievements, the evening brought together players, staff, families and partners to recognise excellence across all levels of the game.

The ceremony opened with remarks from BFA president Anya James and a brief technical report delivered by Bruce Swan, followed by the awards presentations led by BFA Council members and Secretariat representatives.

Youth Division Honours

In the Girls U15 League, Renegades FC topped the podium with Baha Juniors and Dynamos FC earning silver and bronze. In the Boys U15 Division 1, Renegades Defenders took gold, followed by Western Warriors and Baha Juniors/Athletico.

The Boys U18 League was led by United FC, with Renegades FC and Dynamos FC completing the top three. In the Girls Tournament for U18, Renegades FC secured gold, with Dynamos FC and United FC following.

National Team Cap Presentations

A special segment of the evening was dedicated to honouring players from both the men’s and women’s national teams who received their official international caps, recognising their representation of The Bahamas on the global stage. Players were joined by President Anya James for commemorative photos and celebration.

Women’s Football Awards

United FC Purple were crowned champions of the Bahamas Women’s Football League, with Cavalier FC and Renegades FC earning silver and bronze.

United FC was also recognised with the Women’s Fair Play Award for Most Disciplined Team.

Individual awards included:

Golden Boot: Valtinique Simmons (United FC Purple)

Golden Glove: Anisa Albury (Renegades)

Golden Ball: Meme Rudnie (United FC Purple)

In the Women’s Cup Tie, Cavalier FC emerged winners, followed by Renegades FC and United FC.

Men’s Competitions and BMSL Honours

Western Warriors secured the BMSL Division 1 title, ahead of Titans, Dynamos FC, and UB Mingoes.

In Division 2, Baha Juniors took the championship.

Western Warriors also won the Men’s Knockout Cup, with Dynamos FC and UB Mingoes following. Roose Estherdy of Western Warriors earned the Finals MVP honour.

Individual BMSL Awards included:

Golden Boot: Brandon Adderley (Dynamos FC)

Golden Glove: Thaj Jay Asquith (Western Warriors)

Golden Ball: Nicolas Shelguen (Western Warriors)

Fair Play Recognition

Cavalier FC was recognised with the Men’s Fair Play Award for Most Disciplined Team.

Corporate Partnerships and Contributors

The BFA expressed its gratitude to long-standing partners including Dunkin, Aquapure, J.S. Johnson, Thompson Trading, Bahamas Waste, and Aliv, along with recognition for the vital contributions of referees, medical staff, security personnel and grounds crew.

Closing

As the ceremony concluded with refreshments and music, President James emphasised the association’s ongoing commitment to elevating football in The Bahamas and supporting all players across every level.

For more photos and highlights, visit www.bahamasfa.net or follow @BahamasFA on social media.