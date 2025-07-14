FNM alleges Poincianna Inn shelter is a ‘hazard zone’ as residents to be evicted by end of month

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TROUBLING allegations have surfaced about dire conditions at the Poinciana Inn shelter, including reports of bedbug-infested beds, sewage leaks, and mould, as residents face possible eviction by the end of the month.

Heather McDonald, the Free National Movement’s National assistant secretary general, detailed the living conditions during a press conference on Friday.

She alleged that residents were sleeping on hospital beds “full of bed bugs”, that the kitchen and bathrooms were overrun with mould and waste, and that leaking sewage was flowing to the lower level where children play.

“We have person who suffered from domestic violence, who live here,” she said. “We have some Hurricane Dorian victims who live here and also persons who are just simply down in their luck,” she added, calling the situation a “crying shame”.

She called on the government to produce a relocation plan, saying it was outrageous that taxpayer money was still being spent on rent for what she described as a “hazard zone”.

She also claimed that residents had been told to vacate the premises by July 31, though she could not confirm whether that notice had been given verbally or in writing. “It was said to them that they need to basically find something for themselves or try to reach out to families,” she said. “But we have to remember, when persons are put in this most vulnerable position.”

Social Services Minister Myles Laroda acknowledged that although some upgrades were made to the facility, which is under government lease, there have been “valid complaints” over the last three years. He confirmed the building had deteriorated and said the lease is set to expire soon.

“The government and the Ministry of Social Services has already taken steps to relocate those residents that are there to other facilities,” he said. “No decision has been made yet as to whether we would re-engage, but any re-engagement would be dependent on more upgrades to that facility.”

Around 50 people are expected to be relocated, he said.

He noted that the Poinciana Inn was first used by the former FNM administration in 2020 to house Hurricane Dorian victims, before it came under Social Services’ control.

He added that while some evictions have taken place, they required legal oversight.

“It means that other residents will have to either leave voluntarily and when those individuals were evicted, that was not just social services,” he said. “The magistrate had to agree with the Department of Social Services position as to the legality of the eviction.”

He also defended his ministry’s staff, saying they’ve faced abusive treatment.

“The staff, there have been, a few of them, subjected to the most vile statements made against them, personally, but they have been very restrained and notwithstanding, leaks have been coming out from the facility. You have not seen any leaks from social services with regards to information,” he said.