GAIN AN EDGE: UB students embark on cultural immersion trip in Nanjing, China

While the majority of students at the University of The Bahamas (UB) pursue their academic journeys on home soil, the institution’s bold internationalisation agenda is opening doors to transformative global experiences and preparing graduates to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and dynamic world.

Ten UB students recently went on a cultural immersion trip in Nanjing, China, through a longstanding partnership with the Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology (NUIST), in the People’s Republic of China. UB alumni have gone on to study at NUIST and several NUIST grads have come back to teach at UB.

Education major Alexandria Miller said she always dreamt of visiting an Asian country.

“When I found out I was selected, I was very excited,” said Alexandria. “I was very happy, because I always wanted to visit an Asian country, but I never thought I would be able to. So, when I got the news, I was very happy.”

Alexandria and her nine peers left the country on Friday, June 27, but just before doing so paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, Glenys Hanna-Martin; permanent secretary Lorraine Armbrister; Director of Education Dominique McCartney-Russell; and deputy permanent secretary in charge of scholarships Chilean Burrows. UB’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, Dr Maria Oriakhi, joined them as well as the group’s designated chaperones, Shacantila Hall and assistant professor Dr Williamson Gustave.

“These young people represent some of the brightest and smartest individuals The Bahamas has to offer,” said Dr Oriakhi. “We’re so grateful for this opportunity for University of The Bahamas to support the cultural and educational experiences of young Bahamians in this country.”

During the courtesy call, the students engaged in a roundtable discussion and shared their aspirations for how the immersive learning experience would benefit them. In addition to Alexandria, the other students who went on the journey are Norman Gay, computer information systems (CIS) major; Antary Alcius, finance and economics major; Bernique Lightbourne, Davanna Douglas, Burton Gibson, Antonio Cadet and Kimora St Jean, all of whom are biology majors and chemistry minors; Siemone Simmons, architecture major; and Kaitlyn Forbes, marine science major.

“When I first learned I was able to go with the group, I was really excited,” said Antonio. “I know a lot of people in the group, so being able to go with people I know is pretty nice. But for me, what I really want to do most—because it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity—I really want to enjoy the time, meet new people, network with others.”

Norman, meanwhile, echoed similar sentiments.

“I felt so happy,” Norman said. “Just the fact that out of all of the students, they selected me for the trip. I was very grateful.”

Mrs Hanna-Martin congratulated the students for being selected to embark on such a life-changing experience. For the minister, it was less than a year ago when she issued similar well-wishes to ten outstanding students from various high schools throughout the Family Islands who made headlines for being selected for the same cultural immersion experience.

“In every sphere, Bahamians have really catapulted to the forefront or to the highest. Hearing these young people now and seeing them—the maturity that I’m seeing in these young people—and the possibility and the potentiality of what can come out of this encounter or even out of their own design for their lives, is so gratifying for me,” said Mrs Hanna-Martin. “This is how we should craft everything for young people to come of their own and to really blossom and to be all that they can be.”

