Man accused of raping 16-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 45-year-old man was remanded to prison on Friday following allegations that he raped a 16-year-old girl on Balfour Avenue earlier this month.

Jason Williams was arraigned on a charge of rape before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

Prosecutors allege that Williams sexually assaulted the teenager at a business location around 8pm on July 5. The victim reportedly only knew her alleged attacker by name.

Williams was not required to enter a plea. He was informed the case will be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was advised of his right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court. Until then, he will remain in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. His VBI is scheduled to be served on October 14.

Inspector S Coakley served as the prosecutor.