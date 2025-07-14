Man charged with breaking into an Acklins home

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old man was granted bail on Friday after being accused of breaking into a woman’s home in Acklins earlier this month.

Antonio Williams was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows on a burglary charge. He allegedly broke into the home of Shemika Farrington in Salina Point, Acklins, on July 5.

Williams was not required to enter a plea and was informed the case would proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom did not object to bail. Williams was released on $5,000 bail with one or two sureties and must wear a monitoring device.

He is also required to sign in at the Salina Point Police Station every Friday by 7pm and must not interfere with the complainant or any witnesses, or risk having his bail revoked.

His VBI is scheduled to be served on September 1.