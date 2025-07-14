Pintard accuses Davis govt of ‘broken, politicised and corrupt’ immigration system

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard has accused the Davis administration of enabling a “broken, politicised and corrupt” immigration system, pledging that an FNM government would overhaul immigration laws, tighten enforcement, and restore public trust through a national plan to secure The Bahamas’ borders.

But in a lengthy statement released in response, the government dismissed his remarks as “distortion and spin”, defending its immigration record and claiming “the strongest immigration enforcement record of any government” in Bahamian history.

At a press conference yesterday, Mr Pintard said illegal migration has created a national security crisis, straining clinics, classrooms, and housing. He did not offer specific evidence but warned: “Anyone who enters the country illegally under an FNM government will never obtain citizenship.”

He blamed the prime minister directly, citing his role as chairman of the Immigration Board, and claimed the government failed to deliver on a promised review of immigration practices following breaches of the Bahamas Nationality Act two years ago.

Mr Pintard alleged the current system lacks transparency and is open to abuse, claiming NIB cards and passports are being issued to people who could not communicate clearly. He said there has also been a surge in permit applications. He said more than 10,000 applications remain unresolved, and cited cases in which deported people were later granted legal status — including while in detention or shortly after being released.

“This is not about any one nationality group,” he said. “But it is true that Haitian migrants and others who reside in The Bahamas illegally have posed a serious challenge for the country.”

He said the FNM had called for a parliamentary committee to investigate immigration, but that “every Progressive Liberal Party MP voted against the motion”.

As part of his proposed solution, Mr Pintard launched a new framework called Operation SHIELD, which includes stronger border patrols, an audit of public land occupation, an immigration oversight board, and harsher penalties for those enabling illegal settlements.

“Entire unregulated communities are emerging with no regard to our laws, no respect for planning or sanitation codes, and no consequence from those in charge,” he said.

He pledged to deploy more Defence Force officers to the southern corridor, establish an immigration reservist corps, and reintroduce strict vetting for foreign workers — especially from Haiti.

Mr Pintard also raised concerns about the increase in commercial flights from Haiti and the lack of tracking systems.

“The law clearly states that first-time work permit applicants must apply from outside The Bahamas, not after arrival,” he said. “If this administration has changed the policy, the Bahamian people ought to get an explanation.”

He further promised tougher sponsor vetting, a Haiti-specific task force, and a whistleblower hotline offering anonymity, immunity, and financial rewards. “If you issue documents unlawfully... you will be held accountable,” he said.

In its rebuttal, the government described the FNM press conference as “short on vision and new ideas” and defended its record, stating: “Thirteen thousand repatriations in under four years — the strongest immigration enforcement record of any government.”

The administration claimed the migrant population at the Detention Centre is at a historic low of 50 people, citing collaboration between Immigration, the Defence Force, and international partners.

They also challenged Mr Pintard’s remarks on shanty towns, saying that under the former FNM administration “not a single shanty town was demolished”, compared to seven under the current government, with operations ongoing in Andros and Eleuthera.

Addressing claims of increased NIB registrations, the statement said the uptick is due to efforts to regularise people previously using fraudulent documents. “These persons are now being required to regularise their status and pay their contributions,” the statement sent.

On illegal landings, the government said fewer than five happened in the past year due to expanded maritime security and asset redeployments. It noted that legal entries from Haiti require an approved visa, return ticket, and proof of funds — “and we know when they arrive, and we know when they leave”.

Responding to the opposition’s estimate of 300,000 pending applications, the government called it a “deliberate distortion”, stating that figure includes decades of archived documents, expired permits, and duplications.

The statement concluded: “If you have knowledge of individuals employed by this government who are engaged in human trafficking, name them. Bring the evidence. Don’t insult the intelligence of the Bahamian people by hiding behind vague accusations.

“We welcome debate. We reject distortion. We welcome scrutiny. We reject political opportunism.”