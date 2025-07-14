Police investigating two shootings, one fatal, and the discovery of two bodies

POLICE are investigating a series of incidents across the Bahamas over the weekend, including two shootings –– one of them fatal –– the discovery of two male bodies in separate locations, and an attempted suicide.

On Friday night, shortly after 10pm, ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology alerted officers to gunfire on Armbrister Street, off Francis Avenue, in New Providence. Responding officers found a silver vehicle that had collided with a building. Inside the car was an unresponsive male driver with apparent gunshot injuries. Emergency Medical Services confirmed there were no signs of life. According to preliminary reports, the occupants of a yellow Japanese-model vehicle allegedly fired at the silver vehicle before leaving the area.

Earlier that day, police responded to a report of a body floating in the water off Paradise Island. Officers arrived shortly before 9am and recovered the lifeless body of an adult male. EMS personnel examined the man but found no vital signs. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

On Saturday night, police responded to another ShotSpotter alert in the area of Deliverance Way. Officers proceeded to Panda Road shortly before 11.30pm, where they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition. Preliminary information suggests he was approached by several individuals travelling in a silver Japanese-model vehicle, who opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Later that same day in Grand Bahama, officers found a decomposed male body on an unpaved road off Wildcat Avenue shortly after 5.00pm. While the identity has not been confirmed, reports suggest the deceased may be a man reported missing on July 9. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

In a separate incident, police have also launched an investigation into an alleged suicide attempt involving a 51-year-old man. According to initial reports, shortly before 5.30am on Friday, the man is believed to have jumped into the water from a bridge off East Bay Street. He was rescued and transported to hospital for medical assessment and evaluation.