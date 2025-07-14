Two Bahamians believed dead in drug-related incident in Haiti

BY LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AT least two Bahamians are believed to have been killed in Haiti — including a well-known Moore’s Island man, The Tribune has learned.

However, last night, Bahamian officials were saying that the reports remained unconfirmed.

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell confirmed his ministry had been notified of the deaths, but said officials are still awaiting details from Haitian police.

One of the victims is believed to be Shadrack Stuart, a Moore’s Island resident and a father of three.

Family members said they were shown images of his body floating in the water, but are still seeking answers about how the incident unfolded.

His death reportedly came after Haitian police intercepted a vessel carrying Bahamians, and a Jamaican. A second vessel was said to be on the run.

There appeared to be some confusion about the details of the incident last night, with the vessel the men were in described as being a speed boat by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs but a “rowboat heavily laden with drugs” by Haitian police.

In a statement last night, the ministry said that three Bahamian men and a Jamaican man were on a speed boat when they were shot at by “unknown persons”, which resulted in two being killed and one hospitalised. Another man is unaccounted for.

Haitian police however said that police had intercepted a rowboat, noting: “The result: two Jamaicans drowned, one body in the morgue, and a Bahamian in custody.”

The ministry confirmed a Bahamian was in custody.

Police reportedly seized more than 90kg of cocaine and said that “several other suspicious boats are believed to be still at large”.

Further inquiries to clarify the number of individuals involved of each nationality and the type of boat used did not receive a response by the time of going to press.

“Everybody is shaken up because he’s a well-known man here in Moore’s Island,” said local chief councillor Ganvia Johnson of Mr Stuart. “He is loved by many and I know he would be missed by many.”

Ms Johnson also urged residents to be cautious and make wise decisions.

“Nobody knows where death is. Nobody knows when it’s their time. I just want everybody to be safe and do what is best not just for yourself but for your family.”