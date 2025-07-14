Two women die in two-car collision on Baillou Hill Road and Kim’s Crescent on weekend

Two women died and several other people were injured in a crash in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Shortly after 4am, two vehicles collided at the junction of Baillou Hill Road and Kim’s Crescent.

Police said one vehicle had four people inside, and the other had one occupant.

Officers said that one woman was unresponsive and pronounced dead, while the other occupants were taken to hospital, where a second woman died of her injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to hospital fro treatment.

Police said investigations were ongoing.