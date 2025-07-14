Two years jail for Brazilian in $7.5m drug bust

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 39-year-old Brazilian man was sentenced to two years in prison last week after admitting involvement in a $7.5m drug bust in Mayaguana last year.

Carlos Fernandez appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley for the continuation of his drug trial, where he faced charges of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply, possession with intent to supply, conspiracy to import, and importation of dangerous drugs.

Fernandez and an accomplice were reportedly found with 860 pounds of cocaine packed in 13 crocus sacks aboard a small aircraft at the Mayaguana Airport in the early morning of March 26, 2024. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $7.5m.

Though both men initially attempted to flee from police, they were later apprehended. Fernandez reversed his previous plea and admitted guilt in his latest court appearance.

He was sentenced to two years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and fined $200,000. Failure to pay the fine could result in an additional year of imprisonment.

Inspector Deon Barr and Dion Smith served as prosecutors.