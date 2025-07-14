‘VJ’ honoured to be recipient of the Lignum Vitae Award

By BRENT STUBBS

VALDEZ “VJ” Edgecombe Jr, the latest Bahamian sporting personality to rise to fame and fortune, said he was surprised that he was among the latest Bahamians to be honoured by the Bahamas Government.

The Bimini native, who instantly became a millionaire when he was selected as the third pick in the National Basketball Association’s 2025 Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, was included in the list of sporting personalities and one of seven from basketball to receive their national awards in various categories.

While Edgecombe Jr and Kai Jones, of the Dallas Mavericks, both received the Order of Lignum Vitae, they were joined by fellow Bahamian NBA players Grand Bahamian Chavano “Buddy” Hield of the Golden State Warriors and Deandre Ayton, now with the Los Angeles Lakers. They both were awarded the Order of Distinction, along with fellow Grand Bahamian Jonquel Jones of the New York Liberty in the WNBA.

The two other basketball personalities honored were former women’s national team player turned executive Natasha Miller, the first female Deputy Commodore of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, who got a Order of Distinction as well, and Frederick ‘Freddy’ Brown, an officer of the RBDF as well, who got the Order of Merit.

The 19-year-old Edgecombe Jr thanked the caring support of his mother, grandmother, family members, and the Bimini Island village, who ensured that he never went to bed with an empty stomach.

“Today, my heart is full to learn that I have been named to the 2025 conferral of awards under the National Honours Act to citizens of The Bahamas,” he said.

“I am very surprised, deeply humbled, grateful, and by all means honoured to identify as a recipient of the prestigious Order of Lignum Vitae Award.”

In accepting the honor, Edgecombe Jr commended the Office of The Governor General and, by extension, the government and people of The Bahamas for such a profound recognition, which he intends to display with dignity and pride.

“Through this award, my name will forever be linked with hundreds of great Bahamians who have and continue to contribute tremendously to nation-building,” he stated. “My heartfelt congratulations to all.

“Thank you all so very much for considering me to be placed among so many outstanding giants, in particular my fellow athletes who have and are presently performing on the international stage.”

Before he was drafted, Edgecombe Jr was well on his way to greatness, having been named to the Nike Hoop Summit, Jordan Brand Classic and the McDonald’s All-American in 2024 as a senior at Long Island Lutheran in Brooklyn, New York.

He went on to Baylor University and although he only played one year for the Bears basketball team, he was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team and to the Second team All-Big 12.

All of these honors and others, including playing on the men’s national basketball team, paved the way for recognition he received from the Bahamas Government, one that he considered to be right up there with the other accolades.

Last summer in Valencia, Spain, Edgecombe Jr had an impressive showing for Team Bahamas at the final Qualifying Tournament for the 2024 Olympic Games. While he lws the top scorer for Team Bahamas that included Hield, Ayton and Bahamian descend Eric Gordon of the Sixers, Edgecombe Jr ended impressing the scouts to earn a high quality pick from a NBA team that could use his versatility as a guard at 6-feet, 5-inches.

Nicknamed “The Generator,” Edgecombe said he’s blessed to be honored in such a way.

“This award has everything to do with my mother’s incredible sacrifice, my siblings, and my family’s belief in me, the Bimini village, and wider Bahamas support base, and the many individuals and institutions abroad who are now regarded as my family,” Edgecombe Jr said.

“Never in my wildest dream did I expect to wake up on the 52nd Anniversary of my country’s Independence to find that I am a National Honours recipient.”

Coming out of the adverse living conditions in Bimini where he recalled spending six years of his life with his family surviving on a generator, Edgecombe Jr said his rise to stardom is just a matter of dreaming big.

“I have always dreamt big, but only divine intervention could have made it possible for me by way of a National Honours list to be associated with the courageous Pompey Rolle, a slave from Lord Rolle’s Plantation in Steventon, Exuma,The Bahamas, back in 1830, who led a revolt with unmatched bravery to free himself and fellow slaves from despicable human suffering -

77 slaves are noted in this chapter of our nation’s history,” he summed up.

“Today, in 2025, without ever drawing any real tangible connection to Pompey’s heroics, I wear jersey number 77 for the Philadelphia 76ers.”

To everything that has happened to him, Edgecombe Jr could only utter: “To God be the Glory” because he’s just getting started.



