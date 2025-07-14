Wayde Watson holds 4th annual Bain & Grants Town Summer Games track meet

By Jonathan Bain

THE Bain and Grants Town communities were abuzz with excitement this past Saturday as the fourth annual Wayde Watson Bain and Grant’s Town Summer Games track meet took over the old Thomas A. Robinson stadium, bringing together youth, families and national heroes in a celebration of athleticism and community spirit.

The meet was a part of a weeks-long tradition of hosting multiple sports, such as softball, which took place this past Friday, and basketball, which commences next week, Saturday, July 19, aimed at bringing together the communities of Bain and Grants Town.

“It’s an ongoing issue right now of a turf war, if I can call it, and I’m trying to break that by implementing competition, friendly competition, so that these kids can understand when they grow up, they will remember each other from these friendly competitions,” said Watson about the mission of the games.

The meet featured four community-based teams, the Guineps, Dillys, Star Apples, and Seagrapes, each proudly representing different sectors of Bain and Grants Town.

The young athletes, aged six to 16 years, competed in track and field events, including 200 metres, 400 metres, 800 metres, and both boys’ and girls’ relays.

In the field, the long jump drew lively crowds, with some competitors displaying remarkable talent for their age.

This year’s meet also took a moment to honour Bahamian sprint legend and Bain Town native, Debbie Ferguson.

A member of the iconic “Golden Girls,” Ferguson is a 2000 Olympic gold medallist in the 4x100 metre relay and has medalled at several World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

She now serves as a track and field coach at the historic University of Kentucky.

“We are here to try and motivate the next generation of Golden Knights and Golden Girls, kids with dreams, and try to afford them the opportunity to pursue their dreams, and that’s what it’s all about because that young girl or young boy used to be me,” Ferguson said on the importance of the track meet. “It’s important not only for the kids of Bain and Grants Town or New Providence but also the ones on the other islands of The Bahamas,” she also added.

Member of Parliament Wayde Watson, the founder and namesake, underscored the event’s mission in his opening remarks.

“Sports have the power to unite, uplift and transform entire communities,” said Watson.

One such story of transformation came full circle this year with 14-year-old Dakaeja Duncombe, who ran track for the first time at the first edition of the meet back in 2021 at the age of 10.

Duncombe, who formerly attended T.A. Thompson, returned to participate in this year’s meet and was also recognised for earning a full scholarship to Queen’s College High School, which she will be commencing in September. “I’m very happy for the chance to attend QC,” Duncombe said. “My goals for the future is to run for the Bahamas in CARIFTA,” Duncombe added about her future plans in the sport of track. The day concluded with high-energy relays that brought the crowd to its feet. But beyond the races and medals, it was the sense of pride, legacy and community investment that made this year’s meet a standout success.

As the event came to a close, one thing was clear: the spirit of Bain and Grants Town continues to run strong both on the track and in the hearts of its people.